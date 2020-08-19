https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/peter-strzok-lashes-john-durham-kevin-clinesmith-pleads-guilty-one-charge-making-false-statements/

Peter Strzok

Fired FBI Counter-intel chief Peter Strzok lashed out at US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham on Wednesday as former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to one charge of making false statements.

In order to save himself, Clinesmith has implicated others on Crossfire Hurricane — who ultimately hid the exculpatory information from the FISA court?

Perhaps Peter Strzok is a little nervous he may be next?

“Today marks the corrupt transformation of our criminal justice system from a tool to absolve Trump’s allies of wrongdoing into a bludgeon against his enemies. The issue isn’t the underlying acts; the corruption is the disparate treatment of them,” Peter Strzok wrote in a tweet linking to a Lawfare blog post.

https://t.co/HnwSmslZmM Today marks the corrupt transformation of our criminal justice system from a tool to absolve Trump’s allies of wrongdoing into a bludgeon against his enemies. The issue isn’t the underlying acts; the corruption is the disparate treatment of them. — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 19, 2020

Peter Strzok launched the FBI’s counter-intel investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch announced in May of this year it obtained the infamous “electronic communication” used to launch the scam counter-intel spy op on President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

For years the DOJ and FBI have resisted the release of this EC, and now we know why! It revealed the entire spying operation was a scam!

The EC reveals Peter Strzok opened Crossfire Hurricane based on third-hand information that the Russian government “had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. President.”

38-year-old Clinemsith altered an email from CIA investigators used to request a FISA warrant and renewals on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Carter Page previously worked as a source for the CIA, however Clinesmith falsely said Page was “never” a CIA source.

According to Durham’s charging document (and also in IG Horowitz’s report), “certain individuals” on the Crossfire Hurricane were told in an August 2016 memorandum that Page was a CIA asset — so who else knew?

Will Peter Strzok also be charged in Durham’s probe? Time will tell.

The post Peter Strzok Lashes Out at John Durham As Kevin Clinesmith Pleads Guilty to One Charge of Making False Statements appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

