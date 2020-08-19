https://www.theepochtimes.com/photo-shows-masked-suspects-believed-to-have-set-fire-that-killed-5-in-denver_3467878.html

Masked suspects are sought in the house fire that killed five family members, including two children, in Denver, said police.

The Denver Police Department released a surveillance photo Tuesday that showed several individuals who are believed to have set the home on fire earlier this month.

Djibril Diol, 29; Adja Diol, 23; 2-year-old daughter Khadija, Djibril’s sister Hassan Diol, 25; and her daughter Hawa Baye were killed in the blaze, as reported by 9 News.

Officials said that three suspects were spotted in a photo with full-face masks and hoodies. They fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan of some kind.

Officials haven’t disclosed a motive in the crime.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 720-913-7867. A $14,000 reward is being offered in the case.

PLZ RT: Five people were killed in fire in the 5300 block of N Truckee Street. The fire appeared to be deliberately set by unknown persons who fled the area. Anyone w/info on this homicide is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a $14k reward! #Denver pic.twitter.com/7xbU2XQWDH — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 18, 2020

According to a GoFundMe, the Diol family still needs money for a funeral.

“The Senegalese-Mauritania community in Denver woke up to tragic news,” the page says. “Djibril Diol, aka Djiby had passed away in a tragic house fire. Djiby, his wife, his sister, his daughter and his niece all passed away. Djiby a cared for his family, his brothers and parents.”

It adds: “Djiby a young man with a promising future in Civil Engineering has left behind a community that he so deeply loved and cared for. We are saddened by the loss of a loving Dad, a nurturing husband, and a caring brother to all of us. Please help the family with the cost of sending the bodies back homes for a proper burial.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

