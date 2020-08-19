https://www.theblaze.com/news/denver-senegalese-fire-police

The Denver police are seeking to find three suspects who they believe set fire to a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood home in Colorado that killed five members of a Senegalese family.

On Tuesday, Denver police released a photo of three masked suspects who they believe carried out the crime, the Denver Post reported.

What are the details?

A deadly fire broke out in the early morning hours on Aug. 5 at the Diol residence.

Firefighters arrived on the scene, but were not able to save Djibril Diol, 29; his wife, Adja Diol, 23; their 2-year-old daughter, Kadidia Diol, or Djibril sister, Hassan Diol, 25; and her infant, Hawa Beye.

Three other people belonging to the family were able to survive as they fled from the burning home.

The three reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, and in addition to wearing masks, wore dark hooded sweatshirts.

A GoFundMe page to benefit the family has received $192,543 at the time of this reporting.

A life and a family cut short in its prime

On Aug. 7, Division Chief Joe Montoya said that authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

“We need to find these individuals or individual and we have to be able to hold them accountable for what they did on that day,” he said. “Beyond the money, what I’m asking for is a heartfelt plea. I want people to look into their hearts. … This was a family that was thriving. They were headed in the right direction.”

Montoya did not speculate as to whether the crime was a bias-related hate crime.

“We don’t want to get tunnel-visioned into a motive,” he said at the time. “There are some cases, on the front end it’s very evident as to what the motive was for a crime. This is not one of those cases. We have to go into this very open-minded and look at every possible angle and if at some point we determine it was hate-motivated or bias-motivated then we will definitely share it with the community.”

He also pointed out that the family’s patriarch, Djibril, “was doing all the things he needed to do to provide his family with an amazing life in America, and that was all cut short on that day.”

On Twitter, the Denver Police Department wrote, “Five people were killed in fire in the 5300 block of N Truckee Street. The fire appeared to be deliberately set by unknown persons who fled the area. Anyone w/info on this homicide is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and you could earn a $14k reward!”

