Portland Police Department says they have identified a suspect in the brutal beating of a truck driver that took place on the periphery of a “Black Lives Matter” protest in one of the city’s residential neighborhoods over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Portland PD announced that it is hunting for Marquise Love, also known as “Keese” — the “anarchist” shown in a now-viral video, chasing after a man who faced off against Love and other members of the demonstration who were harassing a transgender homeless woman. The protesters chased the man into his truck, forced the truck to crash, and then pulled the man from the vehicle and beat him until he was bleeding and unconscious.

Despite social media rumors that the victim remains in critical condition, Portland Police had good news, at least, on that front: “the victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering.”

Love, however, is nowhere to be found, Portland police say.

“Yesterday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) began investigation of an assault that occurred in the downtown area where an adult male associated to a white pick-up truck was violently assaulted. Investigators positively identified the suspect as 25-year-old Marquise Love. Investigators made attempts to contact Love but could not locate him,” Portland police said in a statement released late Tuesday. “Investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in but will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest.”

After Love’s name was released, social media sleuths quickly found his social media profiles. but Portland police are warning members of the public not to attempt to contact or harass Love, as such behavior is considered harassment and could hinder the unfolding criminal case against Love.

“PPB understands the high public interest in cases such as these. The release of information may not be as timely as the public would like. Social media platforms make it quick to circulate information but investigators often need to make other connections not seen in videos,” the department said. “Investigators need to protect the integrity of the cases they are assigned in order to present the best case to prosecutors and sometimes an early release of unverified information can hinder that process.”

The beating was just the latest example of violence attendant to the ongoing unrest in Portland — unrest that has been going on for at least the last 80 days, causing widespread damage.

As the Daily Wire reported early Wednesday, Tuesday evening, rioters in Portland smashed windows on the first floor of a police union building, set fire to areas of the building’s first floor, and openly attacked members of law enforcement seeking to disband what has frequently been labeled a “riot.” Two people — a 23-year-old male and a 40-year-old male — were arrested in connection with the attack.

