Rolling blackouts continue in California after the state badly underestimating its power needs during the current heatwave:

California Declares State of Emergency As ‘Rolling Power Outages Could Hit Millions’ https://t.co/d5NKoXBduM — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) August 19, 2020

And they’re asking residents to cut back on their power usage:

California’s power grid operator pleads for more energy conversation to overcome another large energy gap and avoid rolling blackouts as Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency over hundreds of wildfires burning throughout the state https://t.co/0GRcjK9cqq — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 19, 2020

This means turning the thermostat up and giving up the AC:

Hey California! We can avoid a blackout, but you have to turn up your damn thermostat! https://t.co/UuH8Yr6VFH — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) August 19, 2020

The state wants you to set it to 78°:

We must do our part conserve energy through 10 PM:

👉🏾 Turn off unnecessary lights

👉🏾 Avoid using major appliances

👉🏾 Set thermostat to 78 or higher Get more info on energy conservation. 🔽 https://t.co/a0ZCzblJ6R — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 18, 2020

And this is hitting celebrity liberal Andy Richter pretty hard as he’s already “sweating like a pig” at 77°:

My power is out, so I checked the Burbank power website, they had energy saving tips, one of which was to set your thermostat no lower than 78°. It’s currently 77° in my house and I’m sweating like a pig — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 19, 2020

Oh, come on and stop being such a baby. We’ve heard for years from liberal how important it is to fight climate change and now they’re freaking out over a 78° room?

At 78°, why even have air conditioning? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 19, 2020

Chrissy Teigen complained that her power was out “for a few hours a day,” too:

Ours has been out for a few hours a day for a week now. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Dems, you own this one:

In California, Democrats have intentionally implemented rolling blackouts — forcing Americans in the dark. Democrats are unable to keep up with energy demand… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

…Meanwhile, I gave America energy independence in fact, so much energy we could never use it all. The Bernie/Biden/AOC Green New Deal plan would take California’s failed policies to every American! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

***

