The official Twitter account of the Presbyterian Church is posting anti-white messages while promoting their “Awakening to Structural Racism” online demonstrations.

“White people get to settle and colonize, take and own and sell human lives. They get to determine who is the ‘us’ and who is the ‘them,’” the church tweeted on Wednesday with a press release about their demonstrations.

“White people get to settle and colonize, take and own and sell human lives. They get to determine who is the ‘us’ and who is the ‘them.’” #PCUSA #Presbyhttps://t.co/AN2ChpiAsE pic.twitter.com/PPy6AvVsZr — Presbyterian Church (@Presbyterian) August 19, 2020

In the press release, the church said that “on Monday more than 235 people from across the denomination spent two hours online exploring ways they can awaken to structural racism, one of three focus areas in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’s Matthew 25 invitation.”

Rev. Paul Roberts, president of Johnson C. Smith Theological Seminary, and Rick Ufford-Chase, co-director of Stony Point Center, created the four-part online series to “dismantle structural racism.”

The speaker, Jessica Vazquez-Torres, program director with Crossroads Antiracism Organizing and Training in Matteson, Illinois, said that “white people get to settle and colonize, take and own and sell human lives. They get to determine who is the ‘us’ and who is the ‘them.’”

The final online session will be Aug. 24, and participants “will learn more about work being done by the PC(USA) to dismantle structural racism.” Scheduled speakers are the Rev. Denise Anderson, the Presbyterian Mission Agency’s coordinator for racial and intercultural justice, and the Rev. Ashley DeTar Birt, a member of the pastoral staff at Rutgers Presbyterian Church in New York City.

