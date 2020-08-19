https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/19/president-selfie-stick-has-something-to-say-barack-obama-to-speak-about-finding-common-ground-at-democratic-convention/

Wednesday night is a big night at the sad telethon that is the virtual Democratic National Convention, with Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama all set to play their prerecorded speeches. Bits of these are always leaked to the press, and word is that Obama will fault President Trump for showing no interest in finding common ground.

From Obama’s DNC speech: Trump’s “shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself … no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show” — Jordain Carney (@jordainc) August 19, 2020

Here’s Breitbart’s Joel Pollak:

President Selfie Stick has something to say. https://t.co/WHiuo61NJh — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 19, 2020

When did @BarackObama try to find “common ground”? I remember lots of “false choices.” No common ground. https://t.co/WHiuo61NJh — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 19, 2020

Barack Obama was the “I won” guy, right? Elections have consequences? I have a pen and a phone? Yeah, we don’t remember any significant effort on his part to find common ground with the GOP.

I remember “I won”. — Phil Hartmark (@hartmark_phil) August 19, 2020

I remember “elections have consequences” as one of the first Obama doctrines. — 🛥 on a tangent 🚤 (@jgaler) August 19, 2020

Obama didn’t say common ground. He said I got a pen and a phone. — Charles 🇺🇸 (@TexanChuckSteak) August 19, 2020

Obama sent Boehner packing saying “I won; you lost”. Great common ground to impress that fact. — L_Anders (@L_Anders1) August 19, 2020

Obama told McCain to sit down. “I won.” @TuckerCarlson — KARMA ☯ SISTA®️ (@KarmaCafe2017) August 19, 2020

You don’t understand. Democrats are always right, therefore Republicans need to make concessions and give in to the Dems. That’s what they mean by “putting in the work”. They mean doing what they want. — FLQ Ahava Mahnah🇺🇸🐸⭐⭐⭐ (@CapeFlo) August 19, 2020

No need for common ground. The “Golden Child” blessed us by his very existence. — Grumps (@xhighj) August 19, 2020

Obama was the slayer of straw men — WV Rattle Snake (@WV_RattleSnake) August 19, 2020

You didn’t build that… — Debate Prep (@DelawareSold) August 19, 2020

Obama’s common ground was giving billions to Iran while ignoring Israel. — Indignantlady (@Simplysuze9) August 19, 2020

The democrats claim that they are unifiers? Who are they trying to unify? Pro-lifers? Pro 2A’a? Religious people? Nope. They are only unifying resistance towards the above-mentioned people. They are on a hell-bent mission to remake America in their radical image. — Peace Be With You! (@EricEDurnan) August 19, 2020

Do these people not have an actual political platform?? They have zero self-awareness or else they’d realize this is backfiring like crazy. — 🇺🇸 AmericanGirl99 🇺🇸 (@NoneOfY29794282) August 19, 2020

my only wish is that Obama was giving this speech the weekend before the election. I really believe he will infuriate people. — Trump/Baby Yoda 2020 (@DJchickynuggies) August 19, 2020

You know if Joe Biden wins he’ll just put the Obama crew back in place and let them run the ship.

