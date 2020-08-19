https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/19/president-selfie-stick-has-something-to-say-barack-obama-to-speak-about-finding-common-ground-at-democratic-convention/

Wednesday night is a big night at the sad telethon that is the virtual Democratic National Convention, with Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama all set to play their prerecorded speeches. Bits of these are always leaked to the press, and word is that Obama will fault President Trump for showing no interest in finding common ground.

Here’s Breitbart’s Joel Pollak:

Barack Obama was the “I won” guy, right? Elections have consequences? I have a pen and a phone? Yeah, we don’t remember any significant effort on his part to find common ground with the GOP.

You know if Joe Biden wins he’ll just put the Obama crew back in place and let them run the ship.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...