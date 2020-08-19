https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-destroys-disgusting-liar-obama-one-tweet/

President Barack Obama broke precedent and slammed his predecessor President Donald Trump on Wednesday night during his DNC speech at the Museum of American Revolution.

Obama, who led the greatest political scandal in US history and spied on the Trump campaign and Trump Transition Team, gave one of the most decisive speeches in US history.

This guy truly was the most destructive president in US history and still is.

Obama never had any respect for this country and its traditions and still doesn’t.

During his speech that was littered with lies and attacks on his predecessor, Obama even accused President Trump of sending the military in to battle peaceful protesters.

President Trump destroyed the former president tonight with one tweet.

“HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!”

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

President Trump followed the tweet up with this.

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

