Responding to the outrage over Goodyear’s alleged “diversity training” that suppresses conservative viewpoints, President Trump said “don’t buy Goodyear tires.”

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Goodyear’s stock prices slid at least 4% as a result.

As reported earlier, a photo spreading on social media reportedly shows a Goodyear “diversity training” slide stating that the company finds Black Lives Matter and LGBT pride as “acceptable” viewpoints while finding that Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter and MAGA attire were “unacceptable” viewpoints under the company’s “zero tolerance” policy.

“According to the employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio,” reported WIBW. “‘If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory,’ said the employee under the agreement of anonymity due to fears they could lose their job.”

“If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.”

WIBW reached out to Goodyear for a statement, but the company didn’t answer whether the slide was part of a training from their main office.

Perhaps Goodyear will become the 2020 version of Carrier, an HVAC company that played a pivotal role in the 2016 election after an employee leaked video showing the company announcing it was outsourcing jobs to Mexico.

Then-candidate Trump seized on the Carrier controversy to point out that Americans losing their jobs to outsourcing had been going on for decades.

