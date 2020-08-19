https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/prof-lashes-conservatives-now-gets-schooled-1st-amendment/

A university professor who demanded that all of her students express only her viewpoints has been schooled on the First Amendment.

Chloe Clark, an English teacher at Iowa State University, was reprimanded by university officials after she “threatened to dismiss students that purposefully engage in ‘instances of othering,’ which include statements that she interprets to be racist, sexist, ableist, homophobic, and a variety of other classifications,” reported Just the News.

Her syllabus for English 250 included a “GIANT WARNING” that informed students “you cannot choose any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against gay marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter Etc.) I take this seriously.”

Young America’s Foundation raised the issue after a tip from a student, and the university reponded.

“The syllabus statement as written was inconsistent with the university’s standards and its commitment to the First Amendment rights of students,” said an official statement.

“After reviewing this issue with the faculty member, the syllabus has been corrected to ensure it is consistent with university policy. Moreover, the faculty member is being provided additional information regarding the First Amendment policies of the university.

“Iowa State is firmly committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of its students, faculty, and staff. With respect to student expression in the classroom, including the completion of assignments, the university does not take disciplinary action against students based on the content or viewpoints expressed in their speech.”

YAF said in a statement that the “bigoted behavior from a public university professor is truly unbecoming.”

“This blatant discrimination against conservative students, in particular those who are pro-life or oppose the Marxist BLM organization cannot stand at an institution of higher learning,” the group said.

“This is just the latest instance of leftists corrupting the practice of higher education YAF has exposed. Warning students that any opinion the professor may disagree with could be grounds for dismissal from the classroom is a gross abuse of power.”

