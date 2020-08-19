https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/carter-postalservice-democrats-crisis/2020/08/19/id/982982

Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter decried Democratic claims of trouble in the U.S. Postal Service as a “fabricated crisis” on Newsmax TV on Wednesday, saying the USPS was “flush in cash” and capable of handling a mail-in election in November even if every registered voter used the postal system to vote.

Carter, 62, a third-term congressman who represents Georgia’s 1st Congressional District in the southeast portion of the state including Savannah, agreed with the eponymous host of “The Chris Salcedo Show” that the issue was generated to appease the two major postal service unions, both of whom have endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden.“This is nothing more than a fabricated crisis,” Carter said. “This is something (Speaker of the House) Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have created in order to divert attention, if you will, from the real problems we face here in America.

“There is nothing whatsoever wrong with the Post Office right now. They are flush in cash,” Carter said. “Just got off a conference call with the chief of staff at the White House (Mark Meadows). He explained to us they’ve got $14 billion cash on hand. Not only that, but they have $10 billion that was approved and appropriated through the CARES program that they can tap into, a $10 billion loan.”

Carter referred to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion economic package, signed into law by President Donald Trump in March.

Pelosi has called the House back to Washington, following this week’s Democratic National Convention to formally nominate Biden for president, ostensibly to vote on a $25 billion aid package for the Post Office.

Some have suggested the issue is nothing more than the postal unions upset at reforms proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of the USPS, which last year finished with an $8.8 billion deficit – a years-long trend. DeJoy has implemented a pilot program to help eliminate overtime costs, which accounted for more than $1 billion in 2018.

“The Post Office is perfectly capably of handling whatever may happen,” Carter said. “If every voter in America voted by mail in this upcoming election in November, the Post Office would be able to handle it…This is just a fabricated crisis that the Democrats have created here.”

