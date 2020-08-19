https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/steve-scalise-foreign-policy-enthusiasm-dnc/2020/08/19/id/982986

Blasting the presentation at the Democratic National Convention to Newsmax TV, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said Democrats can only attack Trump, because they know Joe Biden’s campaign has “no enthusiasm” for his agenda and foreign police.

“If you look at the last two days, this shows you the problem with Joe Biden’s campaign: There is no enthusiasm for his candidacy,” Scalise told Wednesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “You know most of the speakers just trash Donald Trump. They don’t have any positive agenda to talk about because they know Joe Biden’s literally embraced the entire Bernie Sanders socialist agenda.

“And they don’t want to talk about that because they know the country is not socialist, but yet they’re trying to masquerade him as if he’s some moderate.”

Scalise told host Greg Kelly the Tuesday night theme on foreign policy came up empty, because it ran out never Trumpers and Democrats who backed failed regimes that Trump has unwound.

“You’ve got John Kerry trying to say let’s go back to their failed foreign policy? Give me a break,” Scalise continued.

“Biden never stood up to China, and we know what,” Scalise added, referring to his connections to China through his son Hunter Biden’s dealings.

“But let’s talk foreign policy, if they want to talk foreign policy, because Trump has delivered even though the mainstream media won’t give them credit.”

Scalise noted there are far more people supportive of Trump’s “major historic wins that he’s delivered” in foreign policy, destroying the ISIS caliphate and reaching a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, but they hold their tongues “publicly,” Scalise added, “because the media will just you know excoriate” them for it.

Colin Powell, who endorses Democrats since his failings in Iraq, missed the mark in his speech Tuesday, according to Scalise.

“But when Joe Biden stand up, when they were giving Iran a nuclear weapon pathway,” Scalise said. “When did Joe Biden stand up when President Obama was literally shutting the door on Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu of Israel? When did Joe Biden stand up when Ukraine was pleading saying, ‘please sell us the missiles, so that we can stop Russia.’

“Joe Biden never stood up to Russia. Joe Biden didn’t stand up to China. I’m not sure what Colin was talking about there, but [Biden’s] never done it before it in his 50 years of political office. Who would suspect he’s going to do it now, when Donald Trump is the one who stood up for our allies.”

