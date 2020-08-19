https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-dnc-airing-in-snippets-because-network-heads-were-concerned-about-giving-prime-time-to-trump

Networks are airing the Democratic National Convention only in snippets and recaps, allowing most of the event viewership to go to online streaming platforms, even for major speakers like former First Lady Michelle Obama and, on Wednesday, Democratic Vice Presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), if they do not fall in a distinct, one-hour, prime time slot.

The decision, according to the Daily Beast, was a deliberate one, designed to prevent President Donald Trump from commanding a full two hours of prime time network broadcasting every day next week, during the Republican National Convention.