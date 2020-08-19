http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Khrml2YSWC0/

A Facebook group supporting the alleged killer of Cannon Hinnant, the 5-year old who was shot in the head while playing in the driveway of his father’s home in North Carolina earlier this month, accumulated 20,000 members before being apparently taken down by its creators.

Hinnant’s alleged killer, 25 year old black male Darius Sessoms, is alleged to have shot the 5-year old in the head at point blank range as the child was riding his bicycle.

In the now-shuttered Facebook group, “Justice for Darius Sessoms,” left-wing Facebook users reportedly called Sessoms a “political prisoner” and accused the “system” of “persecuting him unjustly.” Others mocked the dead 5-year old.

A Facebook user, Alexander Anderson, was able to acquire alleged screenshots from the group.

The National File reported that the Facebook group asked users if they believe “Black Lives Matter” and whether “white privilege” is a “real thing” as a condition of joining.

The National File also quoted some alleged posts from the group:

“I just sent 300 dollars to Darius’ commissary. Stay strong brother,” wrote another. Another person commented on the crowdfunding total the Hinnant family was set to receive. They wrote: “Not surprised the parents are cashing in… we’re going to find out later that he was provoked or somehow set up. Good luck getting that refund.” “I’d feel worse about his death if he didn’t have such a stupid name. A “cannon” that gets shot? Seems like his dad was asking for it since day one,” responded one Facebook user.

The Facebook group was still online as of yesterday afternoon, but now appears to have been taken down or renamed.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Cannon Hinnant’s family has raised more than $800,000 as of this writing.

