Former President Barack Obama earlier this year attempted to dissuade Joe Biden from running for president, reports The New York Times.

“You don’t have to do this, Joe, you really don’t,” Obama told Biden earlier this year, according to a Times source, prior to Biden’s announcement he would run. According to the Times, Biden “responded by telling Mr. Obama he could never forgive himself if he turned down a second shot at Mr. Trump.”

When the pair finished speaking, Obama told Biden to not “embarrass himself” or “damage his legacy.”

The Times report was published last Friday. Obama on Wednesday praised Biden, 77, his “brother.”

“Twelve years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I didn’t know I’d end up finding a brother,” Obama said during a live stream on the third day of the Democratic National Convention. “Joe and I came from different places and different generations. But what I quickly came to admire about him is his resilience, born of too much struggle; his empathy, born of too much grief.”

