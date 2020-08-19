https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcdaniel-rnc-biden-2020/2020/08/19/id/982946

It was frustrating, but not surprising, to see “never-Trumpers” like former Secretary of State Colin Powell and ex-Ohio Gov. John Kasich embrace both Democrat presidential nominee and socialism during the Democratic National Convention, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday.

“This group of never-Trumpers has left the Republican Party,” McDaniel said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” adding that it is “frustrating” that they are embracing a candidate who will raise taxes on 82% of American households and abandon the party’s core principles of cutting taxes, backing strong national defense policies, and deregulation.

A full line of Republicans, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Sen. John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich have all spoken out against President Donald Trump and endorsed Biden’s candidacy against him.

However, McDaniel said, the convention and Biden’s backers are applauding the former vice president and senator’s past political career, not the way he now backs the Democratic Party’s growing left-wing platform.

“They’re not talking about Joe Biden in 2020 who has embraced AOC and Bernie Sanders,” she said. “(This is) the Joe Biden who has said we’re going to kill every energy job in this country, the Biden who is embracing the Green New Deal. The Joe Biden who last night said we’re going to give free four-year college to everybody.”

Biden’s plans, McDaniel added, mean taxes will “go through the roof,” as he will “bankrupt the country.”

“They’re not highlighting the policies he’s running on, they’re talking about what a good guy he is,” she said. “He is not a good guy when he is raising taxes on 82 percent of American households.”

