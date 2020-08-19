https://justthenews.com/world/ufos-russian-cosmonaut-posts-time-lapse-footage-showing-something-odd-space?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner on Thursday posted a video from the International Space Showing showing a time-lapse of the aurora borealis, but he also highlighted the presence of other points of interest in the footage.

In the video, a row of what appears to be several small dots of light briefly appear and then vanish again.

Vagner asked people on Twitter what they thought it could be: “At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?”

The cosmonaut said he also asked his bosses at Russia’s Roscomos space agency.

“The information was brought to the notice of Roscosmos management, the materials were sent to TsNIIMash and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences for further analysis,” Vagner wrote.

