On Thursday’s episode of “The Sara Carter Show,” host Sara A. Carter discussed the future of the Democratic party, saying it’s shifted so far to the left that she’s now calling it “the Democratic Marxist Party.”

“They don’t care that Joe Biden,” Carter said. “Like I’ve said before, he’s going to be sitting in a corner with a bib around his neck drooling all over himself, as long as they got Kamala Harris to kind of run the ship, and they think they’re going to be able to control her too. They’re not they’re not.”

She added, “This is a very much turned into the Democratic Marxist party. That’s what I’m going to call it from now on the Democratic Marxist party, the DMP. This is now the DMP right. Here at the Sara Carter Podcast, we are calling it the DMP.”

With former Vice President Biden accepting the Democratic nomination for the 2020 Presidential election this week, many voters continue to question the promises he’s made along the campaign trail.

Carter cited a number of Biden’s past and present that won’t play well for the American people, she explained as she went through the Republican National Committee’s new website “TheRealJoe.com,” where Biden’s past dealings come to haunt him.

“Biden is refusing to allow the University of Delaware to release his senate records because he does not want them to be fodder in the campaign…Biden has connections to the top UD board members, and the Chairman of the Board even bought Biden’s house in 1996 for $1.2 million. Reportedly a top dollar price given its position,” She told listeners.

“Let’s look at Biden and China. Biden supported China’s membership in the World Trade Organization and granting China most favored nation trade status, which basically killed 3.7 million American jobs. This is not a man that is going to do the best for America, folks.”

