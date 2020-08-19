https://www.theblaze.com/sara-gonzales/cardi-b-wap-video

Lena Dunham, writer and star of “Girls,” is the latest celebrity to give props to the raunchy new music video from rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song “WAP.” (We’ll leave it to Google to tell you what the initials WAP stands for.)

WAP has been making headlines since its record-breaking debut on YouTube earlier this month, sparking both outrage and admiration for its sexually explicit (some would say pornographic) content. Dunham apparently decided to show her support by posting a video of herself dancing along to the song in a white swimsuit emblazoned with the word “sex.”

“You cannot listen to #WAP and not just want to shake it/celebrate the normalization of female desire!! Go off @iamcardib and @theestallion!! #QuarantineBop in my Sex suit by my beloved @christopherkane,” Dunham wrote.

“Lena Dunham traumatized all of us on social media today by dancing to the song by the ever-classy Cardi B,” said BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales of Dunham’s video.

“But what I would really like to drive home here is how disingenuous the term normalizing and celebrating ‘female desire’ is. I’m sorry, the song WAP is not normalizing female desire … it’s just encouraging women to be whores,” she added. “That’s just trashy. It’s gross. Stop it.”

