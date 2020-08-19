https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hold-tammy-duckworth-dnc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat representing Illinois, spoke at the DNC this evening, addressing the plight of military families and touting party presidential nominee Joe Biden’s unique understanding of their struggle.

Duckworth, a veteran of the Iraq war who lost both when an RPG hit her helicopter, said that Biden “knows the fear military families live with,” as his own son, the late Beau Biden, was deployed overseas.

The senator spoke about her own recovery at Walter Reed hospital and the “courage and sacrifice” required not just from those in uniform, but from their families as well.

“Joe Biden understands those sacrifices, because he has made them himself,” Duckworth said. “He understands their bravery because he had to muster that same strength every hour of every day Beau was overseas.”

The senator, who was reportedly in the running to be Biden’s running mate, closed by disparaging the leadership of President Trump and comparing his lack “common sense and common decency” to Joe Biden’s ample supply of both – a common refrain during the final night of the nominating convention.

