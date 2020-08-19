https://nypost.com/2020/08/18/seven-men-shot-one-fatally-in-three-hour-span-across-nyc/

Seven people were shot — one fatally — in a three-hour rash of violence across the city Tuesday night, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was also stabbed to death in the bloodshed that began at about 4:30 p.m. and spanned Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, cops said.

The woman was discovered unconscious with multiple stab wounds inside a Washington Heights apartment on West 163rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue, police said.

She was taken to Harlem Hospital and pronounced dead. An unidentified woman inside the same apartment was taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene.

About 30 minutes later in Astoria, Queens, a shooting wounded four men, one of them critically.

At about 6 p.m., bullets flew in Harlem, hitting two men. One victim, 39, was struck in the left arm. The other man, 19, was shot twice in his right leg. Both men went to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive.

On the Upper West Side at about 7 p.m., Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa was on hand as two men fired shots at each other near West 98th Street and Broadway before fleeing into the Frederick Douglass Houses.

Sliwa said he chased the suspected gunmen into the housing complex off Amsterdam Avenue, but was unable to catch them.

At around 7:30 p.m. in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, a 26-year-old man was shot dead in a suspected drive-by on East 92nd Street and Kings Highway, cops said.

Besides the woman in custody in the fatal stabbing, no arrests were made as of late Tuesday in relation to the other crimes.

