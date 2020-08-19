http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D9o7mweuJoE/

Actress Sharon Stone has demanded people wear masks and start taking the coronavirus more seriously after sharing a distressing video of her coronavirus-stricken sister gasping for air as she reportedly fights for her life.

On Sunday, Stone revealed that her sister Kelly is at particular health risk because of her compromised immune system caused by Lupus. The following day, Sharon Stone shared a video of Kelly at a hospital in Montana. Kelly said that she was “gasping” for air.

“I beg you to know that this is real,” Kelly said. “I’m gasping for every breath with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love — stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you I only have love in my heart, it is breaking for people that can’t breathe.”

Watch below: In a separate video, Sharon Stone blamed the situation on people carrying firearms and refusing to wear masks. “The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that is happening in that hospital is met with the conflict around the courthouse, where people are carrying guns and saying it’s their freedom not to have to wear a mask,” the Basic Instinct star said in an Instagram video posted to her 2 million followers. She was referencing an order from Montana Governor Steve Bullock last month requiring masks to be worn indoors and outdoors where 50 people or more are in attendance. “They keep saying that the risks are so small and that you might not die and that it’ll be fine,” Sharon Stone continued. “But I’m telling you what’s going on with my family. My grandmother died of COVID, and my godmother died of COVID. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well.” According to data from local authorities, Montana has so far recorded 5,867 coronavirus cases, with 778 reported in the past week. At least 84 people are said to have died from the illness. Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

