http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8I67dKAs2q8/

At least one of the small businesses featured in an anti-Trump video on the third night of the Democratic National Convention received a loan from the Trump administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to stay in business.

Lien Ta, the Los Angeles-restaurateur who owns Here’s Looking at You in Koreatown and All Day Baby in Silver Lake, was featured in the video, along with three other small businesses that have been hard hit by the effects of the coronavirus.

Some complained that President Donald Trump did not help, or did not understand their businesses. In Ta’s segment, featuring L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, she recalled how one of her restaurants had been reviewed by the Los Angeles Times — on the very day that the economy was shut down (by Garcetti and other local authorities) to slow the pandemic’s spread.

Missing from the story: any mention of the loan Ta received from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Ta posted on Instagram on May 29 that she was re-opening her two restaurants, and thanked the PPP — though she also called it “a puzzling loan, which at this time, offers a limited life line to small businesses like ours.”

The next day, Black Lives Matter protests swept through the city — and with them, riots, also unmentioned in the video. The city was shut down again, with mandatory curfews and retail districts boarded up, patrolled by the National Guard.

Here’s Looking at You announced last month that it was closing again — perhaps permanently. The Los Angeles Times reported that “sales from takeout were not enough to sustain the business, even after the restaurant received a PPP loan.”

Whether the PPP loan was enough or not, it remains an example of a Trump administration program that aimed to help.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

