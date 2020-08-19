https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/smiling-often-even-faking-tricks-brain-feeling-happy/

(STUDY FINDS) — ADELAIDE, Australia — Can a smile truly make everything better? A new study finds even if you don’t feel like smiling, faking one can have positive impacts. Researchers say smiling triggers certain facial muscles which can trick your brain into feeling more positive.

The study by the University of South Australia examines participants holding a pen between their teeth, forcing their face to use the same muscles as a smile. The experiment reveals that this movement alters both facial and body expressions, which generates more uplifting emotions.

“When your muscles say you’re happy, you’re more likely to see the world around you in a positive way,” Dr. Marmolejo-Ramos says in a university release.

