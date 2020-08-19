https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/19/so-where-did-the-visual-come-from-goodyear-addresses-some-misconceptions-about-our-policies-but-people-still-have-questions/

As we told you earlier, President Trump was among those calling for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear after an employee said a policy on what is and isn’t allowed at work is discriminatory:

According to the picture, “Black Lives Matter” is considered acceptable attire at work, but “Blue Lives Matter,” MAGA hats, etc., are not allowed.

After the backlash, Goodyear tried to clean up the controversy and only ended up stirring things up more:

That didn’t exactly clear things up for many:

Also, irony was spotted:

