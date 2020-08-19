https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/19/sorry-hillary-everyone-was-still-talking-about-billie-eilish-while-they-played-your-video/

We like to imagine Joe Biden sitting at a laptop and typing these words:

I’ll just say what @billieeilish said: vote like your life depends on it. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/5ewebNvQGg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

Is she in a haunted forest what the hell is going on pic.twitter.com/affggD4zq4 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 20, 2020

Dems needed someone who could make Joe seem more awake, and exciting. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020

Well they could’ve opened a bottle of lady’s shampoo and given him a Werthers Original. — TH (@TH4UA) August 20, 2020

How is this song inspiring? — e-beth (@ebeth360) August 20, 2020

Beth, just be depressed and go with it😉🤣 — Tracy Nickels-Bishop (@JusticeBlaze) August 20, 2020

Is it smart of the Dems to put someone on screen who looks like she participated in an antifa riot last night — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) August 20, 2020

C’mon, guys! I’m sure Billie Eilish is really helping the 1,283 viewers decide who to vote for. — Jacs, Duchess of Stormailles (@jacstormy) August 20, 2020

Why is this happening pic.twitter.com/3nzS9m7CoG — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 20, 2020

Looks like she is guest hosting an episode of unsolved mysteries. — Chansolo (@GChansolme) August 20, 2020

We’ve been very very bad — #JusticeForCannonHinnant🕊 (@KassandraKitson) August 20, 2020

Not the entertainment we need; it’s the entertainment we deserve. — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) August 20, 2020

Is this the scene where she throws up pea soup on the priest? — Brandon Webb (@webbbh) August 20, 2020

She’s missing her spiders. — madamhuman (@MeowstressHuman) August 20, 2020

She’s leaving a trail for Hansel and Gretel to follow — Mike (@m_anto04) August 20, 2020

Joker Shampoo – the Color of Smiles — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) August 20, 2020

“Batman must take off his mask and turn himself in.” https://t.co/ebxy8ceTAO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020

Nightmare Before Christmas has come to life. 🎃 Highlighters and candy corn to everyone who brings a mailbox. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) August 20, 2020

This reminds me, are the kids going to be able to Trick or Treat this year? My son will be heart broken — minifanarmy (@Biodude2010) August 20, 2020

I’m pretty sure this is the new Twilight sequel. — KosherDoll (@kosherdoll) August 20, 2020

She looks to be broadcasting from an abandoned Elvira soundstage — MWB (@MWiscoB) August 20, 2020

This is so sad. — henlo (@chibbennn) August 20, 2020

I’ve been waiting for the sequel to this gem. pic.twitter.com/O7m4NzuVdi — Taylor 156 (@TvaldezOfficial) August 20, 2020

All of her music is about wanting to die so i’d say the whole thing is very fitting — natalie 🎃👻 (@naeriface) August 20, 2020

That all important Emo constituency. — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) August 20, 2020

Enthusiasm for Biden is off the charts! pic.twitter.com/KO7MdfR5HQ — 𝖕ɐɯ 𝖘ı 𝖕𝖑ɹ𝖔ʍ ǝɥʇ/Trump=World peace (@BeatriceofEste) August 20, 2020

Wow, 162 views!

I mean, they’re literally phoning it in. — Yooper (@yooper1911) August 20, 2020

This is the future the left wants you to have. — Funny_Name (@Sirius_Sandwich) August 20, 2020

happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/jnXbudUUDB — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) August 20, 2020

