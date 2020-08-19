https://www.theblaze.com/news/stephen-colbert-bill-clinton-oval-office

Late show host Stephen Colbert raked Bill Clinton over the coals Tuesday night over comments he made in his Democratic National Convention speech in which the former president audaciously lectured President Trump about proper conduct in the Oval Office.

The rebuke was rich coming from Clinton, who infamously got frisky in the Oval Office with intern Monica Lewinsky and then was impeached for lying to Congress about it. That fact wasn’t lost on Colbert.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it is a storm center,” Clinton preached in his taped DNC speech Tuesday.

“All right, that’s true, that’s a good point,” Colbert replied. “But I don’t think Bill Clinton gets to lecture anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office.”

He added that “those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns” just in case anyone wasn’t tracking.

Colbert also mocked the 74-year-old Clinton over the recent release of embarrassing photos showing him receiving a massage from one of the accusers of late convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“Seen here finding out Ghislaine Maxwell was just arrested,” he joked, making reference to Epstein’s longtime confidante who is currently in prison awaiting trial on felony sex trafficking charges.

In the photos, Clinton can be seen smiling as Chauntae Davies massages his neck and back. The former president had allegedly “complained of a stiff neck” after falling asleep on Epstein’s plane while on a humanitarian trip to Africa.

Colbert, a Democrat, has been riffing off the DNC in live monologues following each night’s festivities this week.

