https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/bill-clinton

Today, Steven Crowder examines new compromising photos of Bill Clinton with Epstein’s victims in light of his presentation at the DNC last night. Steven also assesses the recent coverage (or lack thereof) of brutal #BlackLivesMatter attacks in Portland, then turns to confront the editor-in-chief of Mashable over the site’s recent fake news regarding our remonetization. Featuring the Hodgetwins, live in studio!

Join #MugClub to continue watching this stream here. MugClubbers can watch and comment here.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

