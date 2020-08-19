https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/08/19/the-morning-briefing-dnc-night-2-lots-of-trump-hate-but-no-solutions-n805610

A Pattern Is Emerging at the DNC

A joyous hump day to each and every one of you, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing readers. I have high hopes for this one.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) made it official last night: they’re apparently serious about sticking with Joe Biden. Those of us who thought we were in a very long episode of the Punk’d reboot were a bit surprised. Admit it, people, a lot of us thought that Hillary Clinton’s face would take over the entire screen at some point and declare herself the rightful heir to the throne of Demlandia.

Now it seems safe to say that there will be no last-minute surprises from Granny Maojackets, although one can never be sure what might happen when Meemaw is on another breakfast box of Franzia bender.

Tuesday night’s DNC affair offered another mixed bag of video guests, as the Democrats are determined to trot out every member of the backstabbing squish Republican contingent who we’ve known for four years wouldn’t be voting for President Trump. The media is presenting each one as if it’s breaking news that they don’t like the president. It’s tedious political kabuki theater and we should all thank God that the nightly coverage is COVID-shortened.

It should be noted that none of these Republicans who are getting star turns at the DNC are thought of as Republicans by any real Republican. Most of us are rather old school. We believe that when you’re voting for the Democrat in an election as important as this, you’re a Democrat. If you are at the Democratic National Convention endorsing the Democratic nominee, you’re a Democrat on steroids.

Jill Biden gave a speech that was surprisingly well-received by people on both the Right and the Left. That’s encouraging, given that she will be the real president if Biden gets elected. I’m back to my theory that she so desperately wants to be Edith Wilson 2.0 that she’ll do whatever she can to prop up her husband for as long as possible.

Last night’s DNC performances affirmed that the entire Democratic platform is ORANGE MAN BAD and nothing else. Their detailed plan for change is “Joe’s a good guy.”

We can’t even be sure that Joe is Joe anymore.

It’s not unusual to attack the opponent during a presidential convention. Doing so without providing a positive alternative is a weak strategy, however. “Our guy isn’t him!” isn’t the stuff of legendary campaigns. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan in 2016 was mocked by his detractors but it was uplifting and it resonated with voters in middle America.

I’m sure we can expect nothing but more of the same for the rest of the DNC, especially during the acceptance speeches. Kamala Harris isn’t exactly known for her soaring, “connect with the common folk” rhetorical gifts. It’ll be nothing but “Trump bad” on a loop.

And Joe’s script-reading experiment should be a real humdinger.

My PJ Media colleagues are liveblogging the DNC festivities each night. Here is the rundown from last night. Just head to our homepage tonight and the link to the liveblog will be at the top.

Area Democrat Learns About Negative Consequences of Media Incompetence

You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet. It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks. All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion. https://t.co/crDlEymgMD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

Why? It’s Not Like There Are Any Vulnerable Elderly People Left There to Get Sick.

Traveling to or from one of the states in red? You’ll need to quarantine for two weeks once you get to New York. https://t.co/wHq486QxMD pic.twitter.com/TopupR7Tk7 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 18, 2020

My latest column is the perfect blend of hard truths, trademark snark, and sheer savagery: Lincoln Project Finds Way to Become Even Bigger Bottom Feeders Than They Already Were

5 Things to Know About Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Failed state alert. Democrats’ ‘Shared Misery’ Gets an Audition with California’s Rolling Blackouts

They’re really kind of slow over there, aren’t they? Not the Onion: DNC Includes Elizabeth Warren in Native American Caucus

Piñatas are cultural appropriation. BLM Mob Beats Piñatas of Minneapolis Police Union Chief and His Wife Outside His Home

We Now Know the Real Reason Why That Bitter Hag Destroyed a Hawaiian Beach Wedding

The Jihad Terrorist in New York City You Heard Nothing About

Treacher: DNC Headliner Bill Clinton Photographed Getting Neck Massage from Epstein Victim

Former CIA Officer Accused of Spying for China in Tale Worthy of a Spy Thriller

Trump: Christians Treated ‘Horribly, Beyond Disgracefully’ in Middle East

#LetItBurn Update: Antifa Rioters Try to Burn Down Police Union, Cops Stand Down and Make Zero Arrests

Portland Antifa Rioters Almost Got a Corporate Sponsor…

Special Investigator in Smollett Case Says Prosecutor’s Office Lied and ‘Abused Its Discretion’

Trump Issues Historic Pardon on 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment

#WINNING. Austin Defunded Its Police. Texas Steps Up to Defend Them.

Los Angeles Unified Schools’ COVID-19 Insanity Will Continue to Drive Panic Porn

Israel-UAE Peace Deal Could Point the Way to a More Rational Middle East

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #30: Killer Cuomo Gaslights Grandma, Plus MSNBC Hates You More Than You’ll Ever Know

Michelle Obama Blamed Trump for Obama-Biden Policy of Caging Children at the Border

Why Was Bernie Sanders Campaigning for Donald Trump at the Democratic Convention?

Michelle Obama Once Praised Rapist Harvey Weinstein: ‘Wonderful Human Being’ and ‘a Good Friend’

Cuomo’s DNC Speech Was a Disgrace: Claims His COVID-19 Response Worked ‘and It Was Beautiful’

Always grateful that I will never be as angry and bitter as Michelle Obama: Trump Blasts Michelle Obama’s ‘Divisive’ DNC Speech

The Mailbox Hoax That Won’t Go Away Just Got Even More Fake

Flush this guy. What Planet Is He on? John Kasich Promises Moderates That ‘Decent’ Biden Won’t Turn ‘Sharp Left’

Republican Candidate Kim Klacik Sets Internet on Fire With New Ad Democrats Don’t Want You to See

CNN Poll Shows Trump Closing the Gap With Biden and Has More Enthusiasm from Supporters

Cardi B Raunch Song ‘WAP’ is Now Putting People in the Hospital

This New York Diner’s Response to Snitches and the Overzealous Health Department Will Make Your Day

Is Kamala Harris an Anti-Religion Candidate?

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 61: Evan Sayet On His New Book, ‘The Woke Supremacy: An Anti-Socialist Manifesto’

IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN. WEDNESDAY AT 4:00PM EASTERN: VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston

Ever Get the Feeling They Want You Dead?

8 days into semester, Notre Dame halts in-person classes as 146 students get coronavirus

Texas Woman Stops Armed Burglar Thanks To A Gun Of Her Own

Virginia Democrats Avoid Gun Control In Special Session

2020 Election Pits “Rage Moms” Against “Defense Moms”

Why Most Gun And Ammo Makers Aren’t Expanding Production

McCloskeys’ Appearance At RNC Puts Biden/Harris Gun Control Agenda In Spotlight

Opposition To Albuquerque Gun Ban From Unlikely Allies

How a hologram can show a patient’s heart during surgery

President Trump Is Fighting Hard Against Sex Trafficking, and the Mainstream Media Hates It

He had a date to get to. Bill Clinton’s DNC Speech Was Supposed to Repudiate Trump…It Was Rather Flat

DOJ Resister-In-Chief Sally Yates Peddles Kooky USPS Conspiracy Theory in DNC Address

Reminder: Schumer Was the One Who Waged War on SCOTUS

Stacey Abrams Calls Biden a ‘Champion For Free and Fair Elections’ After Refusing to Concede Gov. Race

Daily Beast Writer Takes a Blowtorch to Bill Clinton’s Speaking Spot at DNC

Former Bernie Spokeswoman Has a Very Big Question for the DNC

VA State Senator Charged With Two Felonies In Destruction Of Monument

New Zealand is the Canada of New Zealand. New Zealand PM Probably Shouldn’t Be Picking A Fight With Trump Right Now

China Expels Teacher At Elite School Who Criticized The Ruling Communist Party As A ‘Political Zombie’

NY AG’s Efforts To Dissolve NRA Look Even Worse Upon Closer Examination

Portland Police Officer On Nightly Protests: ‘They’ve Been Hijacked By Anarchists’

In Chicago And San Francisco Police Are Retiring At Twice The Normal Rate

NYC’s “Homeless Hotel” Experiment Coming To An End

Michelle Obama Told Such Big Whoppers in Her DNC Speech, Even the AP Had to Call Her out on at Least One

Excellent. We Remixed Billy Porter’s Bizarre DNC Performance for Maximum Honesty

New Poll Reveals How Shockingly Ignorant People Are About COVID, How Damaging Media Lies Have Been

Defund academia. ‘Grounds for Dismissal’: College Professor Bans Pro-Life Opinions From the Classroom

A plague that won’t go away. Cindy McCain DNC Video Revives the Ghost of John McCain’s Fateful Vote Saving Obamacare

Gingrich: 3 Reasons Why Biden-Harris Dream Will ‘Quickly Become a Nightmare’ for Dems

Straight fire: Dana Loesch lights up coward Scott Israel, who just lost his primary challenge

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski wonders how Bill Clinton keeps getting featured speaking slots in a post #MeToo era

Hospital worker: China forces abortion, infanticide on Uyghurs

Now we know. Study confirms that painting eyes on cow butts helps ward off predators

California resident diagnosed with the plague, marking the state’s first human case in 5 years

Smells Like Onion

Voices That Always Whispered Founding Fathers’ Intent To John Roberts Now Telling Him To Slaughter U.S. Leaders, Seize Control Of Government https://t.co/KLOdKRha9r pic.twitter.com/9Q5YxzC1kP — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 18, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

The Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica is an ecclesiastic basilica in Ottawa, Canada pic.twitter.com/NnweqIMmN6 — Architecture Hub (@architecturehub) August 18, 2020

[embedded content]

Stop trying to make epaulets come back. You know who you are.

