Here’s the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Peter J. Hasson with the official drinking rules for Wednesday night for those stuck watching the Democratic National Convention. (In our opinion, he should have included Bruce Springsteen singing “Rise Up” — that’s this election’s “Fight Song,” apparently.

OFFICIAL DRINKING RULES FOR NIGHT 3 OF THE DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION: 1 DRINK:

– Someone refers to Joe Biden just as “Joe”

– Post Office reference

– “Wear a mask”

– 19th Amendment reference

– NRA reference

– “Billionaires” — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 19, 2020

2 DRINKS:

– Obama says “folks”

– Hillary Clinton references the 2016 election

– Any speaker refers to Trump as “Donald”

– Elizabeth Warren says something about having a plan 3 DRINKS:

– Anyone says “our democracy” DOWN YOUR DRINK:

– Technical difficulties — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 19, 2020

Someone call the local poison control response team. I have a feeling they’ll be needed. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) August 19, 2020

Gonna be a lot of people wasted tonight — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) August 20, 2020

Peter are you trying to kill us — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 20, 2020

Good thing you didn’t include Obama saying “I.”

Not enough alcohol in stock for that!😊 — Doug Pickering (@dougpick) August 20, 2020

STOP TRYING TO KILL US — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) August 19, 2020

One drink if they say Joe… do you want people to die? — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 20, 2020

In lieu of alcohol, I will do carb shots. — MCVAY RIGGANS (@McvayRiggans) August 20, 2020

I have not watched anything about it. Not enough drinks to get me to listen or watch — Patty (@pattilodi) August 20, 2020

This game is a death sentence — Caesar Pounce (@caeser_pounce) August 20, 2020

C’MON MAN! — Katie O (@KatieOMerica) August 20, 2020

I’ll die. — Chris Huffer (@dr_huffer) August 20, 2020

So, what’s missing?

Existential threat. — Rat In A Cage (@LastStanOnEarth) August 20, 2020

Reparations — Sic Semper Evello Mortem Tyrannis (@pinsones) August 20, 2020

QAnon -round on the house — Kathleen O’Leary (@KJIRISH33) August 20, 2020

The phrase “Our democracy is at stake” should be a part of any drinking game. — Dusty the painter (@Dustythepainte1) August 19, 2020

I wonder if “laser like focus” and “let me be clear” will make a comeback? — @Resolute⭐⭐⭐ (@DBerg2564) August 19, 2020

Wrong side of history ftw — pikeman (@the_pike_man) August 20, 2020

*Soul of our Nation* — American Momma (@American_Momma) August 19, 2020

RUSSIA — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) August 20, 2020

1 drink -“Black n brown people” — Richard Holman (@RichHHolman) August 20, 2020

How about “fair share” ? — Jack bree (@jackbBored) August 19, 2020

The “folks” one is going to do me in 😂😂😂 And seriously, it’s nails on a chalkboard to me when he says it . . . all the damn time. — S. Easland (@sdeasland1) August 20, 2020

Obama says “I”, “Me” or “My” — Jennifer Jingo (@JenniferJingo) August 20, 2020

Try to hang in there through Night 3 of the sad telethon.

