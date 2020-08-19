https://freebeacon.com/media/ryan-lizza-obama-tweet/
Kids these days have a stupid saying: “That’s it. That’s the tweet.”
This is that tweet, courtesy of Ryan Lizza, chief Washington correspondent for Politico. Exorbitant to the point of parody, it perfectly captures the media’s relationship with Barack Obama, who addressed the Democratic convention on Wednesday. Enjoy!
Barack Obama just delivered the finest convention speech in modern history (again). Spell-binding, chilling, optimistic, beautifully written, and expertly delivered. Incredible moment.
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 20, 2020