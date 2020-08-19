https://pjmedia.com/election/rick-moran/2020/08/19/trump-campaign-sues-new-jersey-over-the-states-mail-in-ballot-proposal-n810362

The lawsuit alleges that the executive order usurps the legislature’s authority to decide when and how elections are held. It also alleges that the “system will violate eligible citizens’ right to vote” and that “fraudulent and invalid votes dilute the votes of honest citizens and deprive them of their right to vote in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Both the governor’s office and Secretary of State Tahesha Way said they could not comment on pending litigation.