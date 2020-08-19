https://pjmedia.com/election/rick-moran/2020/08/19/trump-campaign-sues-new-jersey-over-the-states-mail-in-ballot-proposal-n810362
The lawsuit alleges that the executive order usurps the legislature’s authority to decide when and how elections are held. It also alleges that the “system will violate eligible citizens’ right to vote” and that “fraudulent and invalid votes dilute the votes of honest citizens and deprive them of their right to vote in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.”
Both the governor’s office and Secretary of State Tahesha Way said they could not comment on pending litigation.
Governor Phil Murphy is breezily confident the new system will work out fine.
Murphy also said the state learned some lessons since the primary and will “have more presence of secure drop boxes, make sure there is that physical in voting capacity, and as it relates to mail-in ballots, the good news is in a general election, it doesn’t matter what party you’re in, everybody gets a ballot.”
For those who want to vote in person, Murphy said they will “do what we call ‘provisional voting’ because the folks won’t necessarily know at the voting location whether or not whether you actually already mailed a ballot in. That’s what we did in the primary. Little bit more cumbersome, but it works.”
“Cumbersome” is government-speak for chaos. Some people are going to double-vote deliberately. Others will do it out of ignorance. Will every precinct have access to the state’s registered voter database? If they do, how do they prevent it from being hacked? It’s a clusterfark waiting to happen.