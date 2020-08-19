https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/512652-trump-fires-back-at-yates-for-convention-speech-terrible-ag

President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE took aim at former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesSally Yates appears at Democratic convention to rip Trump travel ban The Hill’s Convention Report: Democrats gear up for Day Two of convention OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Midshipmen have COVID-19 | Worries about reopenings | Snowden pardon gets bad reviews from key lawmakers | Eyes turn to Democratic convention MORE following her appearance at the Democratic National Convention in support of the party’s presumptive 2020 nominee, Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE, Tuesday evening.

In a tweet posted just before midnight, the president called Yates a “terrible” attorney general and questioned whether she had leaked to the press during her time in the Justice Department.

“She was a terrible A.G. Was she the leaker?” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was a terrible A.G. Was she the leaker? https://t.co/uSlFYYU9O0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Yates issued scathing criticism of the president during her remarks at the virtual convention for his various efforts to ban travelers from Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

The former deputy attorney general served in the Obama administration and briefly under Trump before he fired her for refusing to defend the first incarnation of the travel ban in federal court.

“I was fired for refusing to defend President Trump’s shameful and unlawful Muslim travel ban,” she said during her appearance Tuesday night.

Trump has gone after Yates before. Earlier this month, he accused her of having “zero credibility” ahead of her congressional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of its probe into the now-shuttered Russia investigation.

“Sally Yates leaked the General Flynn conversation? Ask her under oath. Republicans should start playing the Democrats game!” Trump tweeted at the time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

