President Trump on Thursday delivered a campaign speech in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, located near where Democratic rival Joe Biden grew up prior to his family’s move to Delaware.

“Joe Biden is a puppet of the radical left movement that seeks to destroy the American way of life,” Trump said.

The president, seeking reelection, painted a grim picture of a violence-plagued America under a potential Biden administration.

“If you want a vision of your life under Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago and imagine the mayhem coming to your town and every single town in America,” Trump said.

The president’s remarks came hours before Biden accepts the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Biden campaign blasted Trump ahead of the event, saying, “This sideshow is a pathetic attempt to distract from the fact that Trump’s presidency stands for nothing but crises, lies, and division.”

