(BREITBART) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday reacted to a viral image showing Goodyear Tire had banned employees from wearing MAGA attire.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Get better tires for far less!”

The image currently going viral on social media features a Goodyear employee diversity training program slide showing that “Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material” were “unacceptable” while support for “Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT)” was acceptable.

