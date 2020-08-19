https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rnc-postmaster-general-louis-dejoy-stimulus/2020/08/19/id/982949

President Donald Trump took umbrage to the Senate agreeing to hear from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy this weekend before the start of the Republican National Convention next Monday.

Trump tweeted Wednesday:

“Why are Republicans allowing the Democrats to have ridiculous Post Office hearings on Saturday & Monday, just before and during our Convention. Let them hold them NOW (during their Convention) or after our Convention is over. Always playing right into their hands! @senatemajldr”

DeJoy will appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, not Saturday, while DeJoy and Robert Duncan, the chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors, will appear before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday.

Trump has levied the claim campaign opponent Joe Biden is controlled by the House Democrats and now he is suggesting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is beholden to them, too.

The postmaster is going to talk about reforms needed to fund and save the U.S. Postal Service amid years of mismanagement and financial troubles. Trump’s calls for reform come amid a Democrat push for universal mail-in voting this November, so the timing of the cuts to the USPS have been derided as voter suppression, if not election meddling, by Trump’s critics.

DeJoy has since decided to postpone the USPS reforms until after the election, but he reportedly announced that without speaking to the president.

Sen. McConnell, R-Ky., is seeking to get a new coronavirus stimulus package done and House Democrats have maintained it must include spending measures to support the USPS through the election because of a potential wave of mail-in ballots.

The Democratic National Convention runs through Thursday night, while the Republican National Convention starts next Monday and runs through the ensuing Thursday, punctuated by Trump’s speech, which will be controversially delivered live from the White House lawn, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

