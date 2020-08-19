https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-unleashes-on-obama-as-obama-gives-dnc-speech-he-spied-on-my-campaign-and-got-caught

President Donald Trump unleashed on former President Barack Obama on Wednesday night as Obama attacked him during a speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump tweeted, “HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!”

“WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE?” Trump continued. “WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?”

Trump’s tweets come after Obama attacked the president during his DNC speech, saying, “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.”

“But he never did. For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” Obama continued. “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

