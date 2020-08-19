https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/512690-trump-urges-boycott-of-goodyear-tires-after-maga-attire-report

President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE on Wednesday discouraged Americans from purchasing Goodyear tires after it was reported that company employees in Kansas were told not to wear “Make America Great Again” attire or other politically-affiliated gear.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, adding in parentheses, “This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!”

A local NBC News affiliate in Topeka, Kan., reported Tuesday on a slide purportedly shown at a Goodyear diversity training that listed “Black Lives Matter,” “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender pride” under “acceptable” while branding “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA attire,” and “politically-affiliated slogans or material” under “unacceptable.”

An anonymous employee snapped a photograph of the slide that has since circulated on social media. The individual alleged that the company’s policy is discriminatory, according to the outlet, WIBW.

Goodyear subsequently issued a message saying that the image created “misconceptions” about the company and its policies, stating that the visual “was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class.”

The company said that it does not tolerate any form of harassment or discrimination in the workplace and as a result asks associates to “refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

The company also said that it supports the “diverse viewpoints” of its employees and “has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so.” Goodyear denounced suggestions that the company is “anti-police” after the image circulated on social media.

The statement, issued on Twitter, did not explicitly mention Trump’s tweet.

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

The Hill has reached out to Goodyear for further comment.

Goodyear’s stock declined 3.4 percent Wednesday morning, following the president’s message, which was broadcast to his over 85 million Twitter followers.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is headquartered in Akron, Ohio, and has facilities across the world. The company is one of the leading global tire manufacturers.

Asked later why the president was calling for a boycott on Goodyear, an American company headquartered in a swing state, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayHere are the high-profile Republicans backing Biden Hillicon Valley: Trump administration cracks down further against Huawei chip production, affiliate groups | California ruling against Uber, Lyft threatens to upend gig economy Steve Bannon: Democrats want ‘the destruction of the American way of life’ MORE told reporters at the White House that she wasn’t aware of the tweet and directed questions on it to Trump, who she said would brief the press Wednesday evening.

“I think he’s done plenty for companies in Ohio and elsewhere, far more than Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE ever did,” Conway added, referring to the Democratic presidential nominee.

—Sylvan Lane contributed. Updated at 12:11 p.m.

