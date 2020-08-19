https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/boycott-twitter-maga-goodyear/2020/08/19/id/982927

President Donald Trump urged his followers in a tweet on Wednesday to boycott Goodyear tires after an employee posted a viral photo of a company policy banning “Make America Great Again” hats in the workplace.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!),” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The tweet came after a Goodyear employee in Topeka, Kansas posted a photo that showed a slide in a training session that said “Black Lives Matter” and LGBT pride apparel were “acceptable” and “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA Attire,” and other political material were “unacceptable,” according to CNN.

After Trump’s tweet, Goodyear issued a statement saying stating “the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate,” but that it asks its associates to “refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

The company also stated that it has “always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so.”

Goodyear, which employs approximately 63,000 people, is headquartered in the swing state of Ohio, Politico reported.

Trump’s attack is the latest in a long line of proposed boycotts from the president, including against Apple and CNN.

He has done so while at the same time condemning when liberals call for a boycott.

