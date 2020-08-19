https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/two-can-play-game-president-trump-calls-boycott-goodyear-tires-announce-ban-maga-hats/

A slide leaked from a Goodyear diversity training which brands “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter” and “MAGA” attire “unacceptable,” while deeming Black Lives Matter and LGBT slogans to be “acceptable.”

The leaked slide is of their “zero tolerance” policy towards support for police or conservative values.

Conservatives were outraged and vowed to boycott Goodyear Tires.

President Trump rallied his supporters on Wednesday and told his tens of millions of followers: “DON’T BUY GOODYEAR TIRES”

Trump called for Goodyear Tires to be cancelled “This is what the radical left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!”

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

