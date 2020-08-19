https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/village-people-singer-rips-trump-using-y-m-c-campaign/

(FOX NEWS) — Victor Willis, the singer and songwriter behind the Village People’s enduring hit “Y.M.C.A.” became the latest artist to criticize President Donald Trump for using his song at campaign events.

The 69-year-old musician took to Facebook on Tuesday to explain to his fans that he does not endorse Trump using the track at the end of campaign rallies, specifically linking to a video in which he concluded a speech in Arizona with the song.

“Though I’ve asked him to stop, now it seems the President has amped-up his use of Y.M.C.A. by using the song at the close of his speech at each of his rallies. I receive a great deal of complaints from fans each time he plays my song,” Willis wrote. “It is true, I wrote the lyrics to Y.M.C.A. and exercise a great deal of control over the song. However, the President has made it clear that he loves Y.M.C.A. and apparently he’s going to continue legally using it come hell or high water… yall know how he is.”

