https://www.dailywire.com/news/viral-video-veteran-tells-california-county-lockdown-protests-arent-going-to-be-peaceful-much-longer-our-families-are-starving

An explosive video that quickly went viral on social media shows a military veteran warning his California county government that the anti-lockdown protests will become revolutionary if businesses are no longer able to operate.

In the video, Carlos Piccata, who identifies himself as a veteran, teeters on the edge of total outrage as he warns the county government that the American people will not tolerate being locked down much longer.

“I’m pretty appalled at what’s going on,” he tells them in the video. “At first, we sat as concerned citizens that we all wanted to figure out how to best navigate our way through this whole COVID thing. As we realize that it’s not quite as dangerous as we thought it would be, I was absolutely appalled at the cowardice.”

Piccata then chastised those present as cowards for wearing masks, saying that he’d “be hiding my face too if I was you for what you are doing.”

“This is absolutely horrendous what you’re doing to these people,” said Piccata. “I am a business owner and I’m telling you our families are starving. You guys can sit here with your jobs. You can sit here and get paid. You can fall asleep in your chair like that gentleman is doing behind his mask.”

His simmering rage readily apparent, Piccata then issued a dire warning: peaceful citizens will eventually cease being peaceful, asserting that “families are starving.”

“I’m telling you right now, that right now we are being peaceful,” he said. “And you better be happy that we are good citizens, that we are peaceful citizens. But it’s not going to be peaceful much longer. This isn’t a threat. I’m not a criminal. I’ve never been a criminal. But I’m telling you, good citizens are going to turn into real concerned and revolutionary citizens real soon.”

“And nobody else is going to say that. I’m probably the only person that has the balls to see what I’m saying right now,” he continued. “We are building, we are organizing, and will work with law-enforcement or without law-enforcement. But you won’t stop us when the time comes because our families are starving. I hope you open your ears, and you absolutely listen to what I’m saying because this is a warning for what’s coming. It’s not going to be peaceful much longer. It’s not going to be ra-ra, it’s not going to be speeches, it’s not going to be gathering outside saying the Pledge of Allegiance, it’s not going to be waving flags, it’s going to be real.”

As he concluded his speech, Piccata recalled his time in the military and the terrible things he had to witness. Though he wished never to fight again, he said that he will reluctantly do so to “save this country.”

“If it has to be against our own citizens, it will happen. And there is 1 million people like me. And you won’t stop us,” he concluded. “Open the county. Let our citizens do what they need to do. Let owners of businesses do what they need to do to feed their families. Take the masks off. Quit masking and muzzling your children. The psychological damage you’re doing to them is horrible. I’ve had six friends kill themselves since it has happened. Veterans who have lost their jobs. How do you feel about being complicit in perpetuating that?”

Whether people agree with this sentiment or not, I am hearing A LOT of this kind of speech lately from otherwise mellow citizens. People have no idea what’s simmering under the surface of this country right now. By the way. This is in CALIFORNIA. pic.twitter.com/Sl9683di6E — Adam Lane Smith (@TheBrometheus) August 18, 2020

RELATED: Trump: ‘If You Can Protest In Person, You Can Vote In Person’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

