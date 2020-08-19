https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/19/wapo-fact-checker-has-come-up-with-one-of-the-more-creative-euphemisms-for-last-nights-dnc-show/

The Washington Post’s Fact Checker set out to fact-check last night’s edition of the DNC. You’d think that’d be a difficult job, what with Democrats’ penchant for lying through their teeth. But actually, it wasn’t too bad, because as Glenn Kessler and Salvador Rizzo noted, there weren’t all that many “facts” to check.

See the subhed in that tweet?

Well, when it comes to running interference for the Democrats, you’ve got to get creative.

Yes, but we’ve got a feeling they won’t use that euphemism for him.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...