At least two caucuses at the Democratic National Convention omitted “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance during meetings this week.

David Brody, Chief Political Analyst at CBN News, tweeted out two videos where “under God” was removed from the Pledge of Allegiance, The Washington Times reported.

Delegate A.J. Durrani said at the DNC’s “Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly”: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands. One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

NEW! Democrats leave out, “Under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance at the #DemocraticNationalConvention Muslim Caucus meeting this week. Watch delegate AJ Durrani skip it. Featured speakers at the event were @BernieSanders @RashidaTlaib & @TomPerez @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ra4SX2cqNy — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 19, 2020

Another speaker at the LGBT Caucus stated: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. And to the republic for which it stands. One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

NEW VIDEO: At the #DemocraticNationalConvention , LGBT Caucus purposely leaves out the words, “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance. Watch. This now makes twice that two key constituencies of the Democratic Party have done this. See my earlier tweet about DNC Muslim Caucus pic.twitter.com/2GIDcCMq1F — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 19, 2020

