Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) delivered her Democratic National Convention (DNC) address Wednesday from a preschool classroom, with toy block letters arranged into “B-L-M” — short for the credal phrase “Black Lives Matter” — in cubbies in the background.

Warren spoke the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, which she said has been closed for months due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. She largely used her speech to criticize the Trump administration’s response to the virus.

“Childcare was already hard to find before the pandemic, and now parents are stuck,” she said, standing if front of an American flag, students’ drawings and posters, and said B-L-M blocks.

“[Parents have] no idea when schools can safely reopen and [have] even fewer childcare options,” she continued. “The devastation is enormous. And the way I see it, big problems demand big solutions.”

Joe Biden, Warren said, has “really good plans,” alluding to the “Warren has a plan for that” slogan from her ill-fated presidential campaign.

“Biden’s plan to ‘Build Back Better’ includes “making the wealthy pay their fair share, holding corporations accountable, preparing racial inequities, and fighting corruption in Washington,” she continued.

She told the story of an aunt who traveled long-distance and “stayed for 16 years” to babysit for her so she could keep her job, then linked that familial care to a role that the federal government should fill.

“If you have a baby and don’t have an Aunt Bee, you’re on your own. And here’s why that is wrong,” she said. “We build infrastructure like roads and bridges and communication systems so that people can work. That infrastructure helps us all because it keeps our economy going. It’s time to recognize that child care is part of the basic infrastructure of this nation. It’s infrastructure for families.”

“Joe and Kamala will make high-quality childcare affordable for every family, make preschool universal, and raise the wages of every child care worker,” she vowed.

Warren then shifted to criticizing Trump over the global pandemic plus its damage to the U.S. economy, saying the virus and the downturn are hitting “black and brown families” hardest.

