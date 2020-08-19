http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QU7XiQPNGG8/

Prominent Democrats such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama will speak at the third day of the Democrat National Convention Wednesday evening.

At 9:00 P.M. Eastern, the Democrat National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). While the convention is nominally being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, most of the speakers will be participating virtually.

After Warren speaks, the following speakers are expected to give remarks:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D)

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Former President Barack Obama

On Tuesday, former Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Former President Bill Clinton, and former Second Lady Jill Biden spoke about the need to elect former Vice President Joe Biden as the next president.

Republican pundits mocked Bill Clinton’s lecturing President Donald Trump’s bringing “chaos” into the White House, on the same day pictures leaked of him being massaged by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

The Democrat National Convention will continue through Thursday. On Thursday, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Atlanta, Georgia, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Andrew Yang, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg are expected to speak.

