The 2020 Democratic National Convention continues Wednesday, with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris addressing her party and the nation.

The evening will also feature remarks by former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (Ariz.).

The virtual event will begin at 9 p.m. EDT.

