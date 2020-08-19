https://thehill.com/video/campaign/512711-watch-live-barack-obama-speaks-at-democratic-national-convention

Former President Obama will speak in support of Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Obama, who served two terms with Biden as his vice president, will deliver remarks one night after Biden was officially nominated as the party’s 2020 presidential pick.

The speech will mark a virtual return to the stage for Obama at an event where he first rose to national prominence in 2004.

Watch Obama’s speech live above.

