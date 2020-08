http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YeXMujhUgVE/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a press conference at the White House.

The president will update Americans on the ongoing fight against the coronavirus and efforts to provide aid to Americans suffering the economic effects of the lockdowns. He is also expected to talk about the 2020 election as Democrats continue their national convention.

The press conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook