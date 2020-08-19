https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-singer-billie-eilish-tells-dnc-trump-is-destroying-our-country-and-everything-we-care-about

18-year-old singer Billie Eilish appeared at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday where she denounced President Trump for “destroying our country” and called for leadership that would fight against climate change and COVID.

Performing her song “My Future,” Eilish said, “You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess.”

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality,” she added, as reported by Fox News. “And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake; someone who is building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it. Because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote.”

Billie Eilish’s condemnation of Trump echo fellow singer Taylor Swift, who said this week, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.”

This past May, when riots rocked the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Billie Eilish jumped into the political waters when she ranted about white privilege and denounced the phrase “All Lives Matter.”

“IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ ONE MORE F**KING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F**KING MIND. WILL YOU SHUT THE F**K UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUP???? NO ONE ELSE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE DOESNT MATTER. NO ONE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE IS NOT HARD,” said the singer in an Instagram post.

“If your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? NO you’re gonna help your friend because THEY are in PAIN because THEY are in need because THEY ARE BLEEDING,” she continued. “If someones house was on fire & someone is stuck in the house, are you gonna make the fire department go to every other house on the block first because all houses matter??? NO! BECAUSE THEY DON’T F**KING NEED IT.”

This past December, she told the Los Angeles Times , “I’m going to do all my research. I don’t know what the right thing is, but I think it’s so funny when a lot of adults think that they know what’s right. I’m pretty worried about [2020]. I think stupid Trump is probably going to get reelected, and that makes my heart break. You know, some people just love horrible people. It’s weird.”

